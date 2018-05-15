English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Michael Carrick Makes Immediate Switch to Coaching Role at Man Utd
Michael Carrick is making an immediate switch from Manchester United's playing squad to the coaching team in time for Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.
(Image: MUFC/Twitter)
Michael Carrick is making an immediate switch from Manchester United's playing squad to the coaching team in time for Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.
The former England midfielder hung up his boots on Sunday after United's final Premier League game of the season against Watford.
The following day he began his new job as a member of manager Jose Mourinho's coaching staff, with this weekend's clash against Chelsea at Wembley his first assignment.
"It changes overnight," Carrick said. "I am not training this week. I am going to jump on the staff."
The 36-year-old had other options as he approached the end of his playing career but the chance to work under Mourinho was too good to refuse.
"A couple of years ago I thought maybe it would be a good thing to spend time with the family, but then it's about timing and opportunities," said Carrick, who made 464 appearances for United over 12 years after earlier spells with West Ham and Tottenham.
"You never know what is going to be around the corner. As soon as this came up I didn't think twice.
"He is one of the best, he's been around for many years and it all fits in. I've been at this club, and it is such a great club, so I obviously know the club and the manager."
Carrick said he is considering moving into management one day but it is not something he intends to push for yet.
The midfielder was given a guard of honour by both teams on Sunday and had a hand in the only goal of the game, playing Juan Mata in behind the defence for the Spaniard to tee up Marcus Rashford.
He was substituted late in the game to a huge ovation, with supporters recognising his role in five Premier League title successes and one Champions League triumph.
Also Watch
The former England midfielder hung up his boots on Sunday after United's final Premier League game of the season against Watford.
The following day he began his new job as a member of manager Jose Mourinho's coaching staff, with this weekend's clash against Chelsea at Wembley his first assignment.
"It changes overnight," Carrick said. "I am not training this week. I am going to jump on the staff."
The 36-year-old had other options as he approached the end of his playing career but the chance to work under Mourinho was too good to refuse.
"A couple of years ago I thought maybe it would be a good thing to spend time with the family, but then it's about timing and opportunities," said Carrick, who made 464 appearances for United over 12 years after earlier spells with West Ham and Tottenham.
"You never know what is going to be around the corner. As soon as this came up I didn't think twice.
"He is one of the best, he's been around for many years and it all fits in. I've been at this club, and it is such a great club, so I obviously know the club and the manager."
Carrick said he is considering moving into management one day but it is not something he intends to push for yet.
The midfielder was given a guard of honour by both teams on Sunday and had a hand in the only goal of the game, playing Juan Mata in behind the defence for the Spaniard to tee up Marcus Rashford.
He was substituted late in the game to a huge ovation, with supporters recognising his role in five Premier League title successes and one Champions League triumph.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Race 3 Trailer: Salman Khan Is The 'Sikandar' of This Action Packed Family Feud
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch
- World Champions Germany Name Injured Manuel Neuer in Provisional Squad
- Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews IPL 2018, Match 49: KKR vs RR
- Rs 13 Crore Diamond Studded Harley-Davidson Blue Edition is World's Most Expensive Motorcycle - Image Gallery