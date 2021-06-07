Belgian football player Michy Batshuayi stood out in the international friendly against Croatia even without stepping on the field. Both sides clashed on Monday morning in a preparatory meeting which is precursor to their respective Euro 2020 campaigns. Batshuayi, who was left on the bench by manager Roberto Martinez for this tie, showcased his skills as cameraman, while his teammates performed their duty on the field.

The Belgians, who were held to a draw by Greece in their last outing, returned to winning with a 1-0 triumph over Croatia at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. Romelu Lukaku’s 38th minute brace and the only goal of the game, sealed a victory for them. Meanwhile, Batshuayi didn’t get to play but he was able to capture a few moments of the match proceedings when he took control as a cameraman at the venue.

He shared a photo of himself handling the cameraman duties on his official Twitter account. Along with the photo he cheekily wrote that any team should get a man “who can do both.”

Get you a man who can do both 🎥😂 pic.twitter.com/B4L9mLnu8J— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 6, 2021

His post garnered thousands of likes and several interesting reactions from fans.

One user joked that the football star is “at it.”

You are it😂😂🙌🏾— Abby (@abbymarope) June 6, 2021

Another called him “batman” for adeptly handling both roles.

“Jack of all trades,” remarked a third.

Jack of all trades😂— Ben Maluleke🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@BenMaluleke12) June 6, 2021

Another user jokingly warned him that a “new meme” is heading for the Euro bound player.

New meme incoming for euro mitchy? 😂— Lag (@Lag_One0) June 6, 2021

A cheeky user commented that Batshuayi finally “come across” his career.

You finally came across your career— Dem Things😎 (@Waddleboi1) June 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the Belgian star who is heading into the final year of his contract at Chelsea, has been reportedly allowed to leave the club the coming summer. The Champions League winners are looking at big signings such as Romelu Lukaku or Erling Haaland and it looks unlikely that Batshuayi will be involved in the main squad at Stamford Bridge upon returning from a loan spell with Crystal Palace, Sports Mole reported.

His stint at Crystal Palace hasn’t fared well for the 27-year-old as he could manage to score only twice in his eighteen Premier League games. However, Leeds United have shown interest to sign Batshuayi as a potential target.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here