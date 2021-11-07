Middlesbrough Name Former Blades Boss Chris Wilder as New Manager

Middlesbrough have appointed former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder as manager to succeed the experienced Neil Warnock, the Championship (second-tier) side said in a statement on Sunday.

The 54-year-old Wilder guided the Blades back to the Premier League in 2019 but left by mutual consent in March with his boyhood club bottom of the standings before their eventual relegation last season.

With more than 1,000 games in management, Wilder brings plenty of experience to the role at Middlesbrough, who are 14th in the Championship with 22 points from 17 games.

Their poor form prompted the club and Warnock to part company by mutual consent on Saturday, with the 72-year-old leaving the team he joined in June 2020.

Warnock had clocked up an English record of 1,602 professional games as a manager at Luton Town on Tuesday.

“I am proud of my managerial record and I can’t see it being beaten in the modern day," said Warnock. “It was hard coming into the club during the pandemic but to take the club through that and come out the other side, I am proud.”

