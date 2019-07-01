Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mike Ashley Did Not Share Rafael Benitez's Vision for Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez revealed that differences in Newcastle United's vision for the future with owner Mike Ashley was one the reason for him leaving despite the difficult last three seasons.

AFP

Updated:July 1, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mike Ashley Did Not Share Rafael Benitez's Vision for Newcastle United
Rafael Benitez left Newcastle United at the end of his contract (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Rafael Benitez has pinpointed Newcastle owner Mike Ashley's vision for the club as the reason his three-year reign in charge of the Magpies came to an end last week.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager was a hugely popular figure among the supporters on Tyneside after leading the club to promotion in his first full season and stabilising Newcastle in the Premier League over the past two years.

However, Newcastle announced last week that no agreement between the parties had been reached to extend Benitez's contract despite talks over a "significant period of time".

Benitez had not hidden his displeasure at the lack of backing he was afforded by Ashley and was believed to be seeking assurances over the budget he would have to work with before committing his future to the club.

"I wanted to stay, but I didn't just want to sign an extended contract, I wanted to be part of a project," Benitez said in an open letter to the Newcastle fans.

"It became increasingly clear to me that those at the top of the club did not share the same vision.

"I'm very sad about that, but I do not regret for one moment my decision to come to Tyneside and I'm very proud about what we achieved together."

Benitez's departure has sparked more anger among the Newcastle support towards Ashley, who has owned the club since 2007, with many fans posting on social media that they will not renew their season tickets.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram