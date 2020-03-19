English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mikel Arteta Returned to Working from Home After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Mikel Arteta (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Mikel Arteta (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was in 'good spirits' after coronavirus case.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 8:42 PM IST
Share this:

London: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has returned to working from home the club confirmed on Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

As a result of the Spaniard's diagnosis, the Arsenal squad were sent into self-isolation for 14 days.

"We're pleased to say that Mikel is feeling much better," Arsenal said in a statement.

"He's in good spirits, doing detailed planning with the coaches and speaking to the players regularly."

The Gunners do not know when they will return to action on the pitch with football in England suspended until at least April 30 due to strict measures on mass gatherings to control the virus.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.