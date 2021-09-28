MIL vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Champions League match between AC Milan and Atletico Madrid: The UEFA Champions League action returns with a mouth-watering clash this week as AC Milan welcome Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in a Group B battle of the continental tournament on Wednesday. The game will be hosted at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in San Siro on September 29 and starts at 12:30 AM IST.

Notably, both heavyweights will be looking for their first winof the 2021-22 season in this clash. The home side lost 3-2 to old rivals Liverpool in the opening match week, while Atletico failed to fire in a goalless draw with Porto. The two teams will be eager to claim three points, however, Madrid can top the table if they can secure a win against the hosts,whereas AC Milan can leapfrog third placed Porto in the standings and level on points with Group B table toppers Liverpool if they claim victory in front of home crowd.

The Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network and fans here can check the MIL vs ATL Dream 11 and Predicted XI below:

MIL vs ATL Live Streaming

The UEFA Champions League match between MIL vs ATL is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

MIL vs ATL Match Details

The UCL 2021-22 match between MIL vs ATL will be played on Wednesday, September 29, at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in San Siro, Milan, Italy. The game will start at 12:30 AM IST.

MIL vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kieran Trippier

Vice-Captain: Alessio Romagnoli

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan

Defenders: Alessio Romagnoli, Jose Gimenez, Kieran Trippier, Simon Kjaer

Midfielders: Franck Kessie, Samu Castillejo, Thomas Lemar, Yannick Carrasco

Strikers: Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud

MIL vs ATL Probable XIs

AC Milan: Mike Maignan, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Andrea Conti, Samu Castillejo, Franck Kessie, Rade Krunic, Alexis Saelemaekers, Olivier Giroud, Ante Rebic

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Thomas Lemar, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez

