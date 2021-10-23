MIL vs BOG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Serie A 2021-22 between Bologna vs AC Milan: Italian giants AC Milan return to Serie A action this weekend and they will look to keep their home league title charge going when they travel to the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium to take on Bologna on Sunday, October 24.

While the team tasted another defeat in UEFA Champions League, the Rossoneri have started well in Serie A with seven wins and a draw from eight games. The team is currently two points off Napoli at the top of the table.

Bologna start the week in the eighth position in Serie A standings. They are on a good run of form themselves and are unbeaten in their last four home games, winning three.

Serie A 2021-22, MIL vs BOG Live Streaming and Telecast

MIL vs BOG Serie A 2021-22, Match Details

The MIL vs BOG match will be played on Sunday, October 24 at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 12:15 AM IST.

MIL vs BOG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Olivier Giroud

Vice-Captain: Roberto Soriano

Goalkeeper: Lukasz Skorupski

Defenders: Adama Soumaoro, Arthur Theate, Fode Ballo-Toure, Simon Kjaer

Midfielders: Alexis Saelemaekers, Roberto Soriano, Rade Krunic, Sandro Tonali

Strikers: Olivier Giroud, Marko Arnautovic

MIL vs BOG Probable XIs

Bologna: Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Luis Binks, Arthur Theate; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Nicolas Dominguez, Mattias Svanberg, Aaron Hickey; Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow; Marko Arnautovic

AC Milan: Ciprian Tatarusanu; Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Fode Ballo-Toure; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Rade Krunic, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

