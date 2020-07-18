MIL vs BOG Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A, AC Milan vs Bologna Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

AC Milan will look to move higher in the league table when they take on Bologna on July 19, Sunday, in the Serie A 2019-20. The Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Bologna will be played at Giuseppe Meazza. In the previous outing, AC Milan continued their winning run with a 3-1 win over Parma. Right now, they are sitting on the 7th slot with 53 points. ON the other hand, Bologna have managed to hold Napoli to a 1-1 draw. Bologna are 10th with 43 points next to their name.

The Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Bologna will commence at 1:15 am.

Serie A, AC Milan vs Bologna, MIL vs BOG Dream11 Tips and Predictions

AC Milan are expected to miss the company of Lucas Paqueta, who is down with a knee injury. As for Bologna, Andrea Poli and Federico Santander are in contention to feature in starting XI.

Serie A MIL vs BOG Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Bologna Dream11 Captain: Rebic

Serie A MIL vs BOG Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Bologna Dream11 Vice-Captain: Conti

Serie A MIL vs BOG Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Bologna Dream11 Goalkeeper: Donnarumma

Serie A MIL vs BOG Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Bologna Dream11 Defenders: Conti, Mbaye, Romagnoli, Tomiyasu

Serie A MIL vs BOG Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Bologna Dream11 Midfielders: Biglia, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Olsen

Serie A MIL vs BOG Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Bologna Dream11 Strikers: Palacio , Rebic

Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan Possible Lineup against Bologna: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Biglia, Kessie; Leao, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu; Rebic

Serie A 2019-20 Bologna Possible Lineup against AC Milan: Skorupski; Mbaye, Danilo, Tomiyasu, Krejci; Medel, Dominguez; Olsen, Soriano, Barrow; Palacio