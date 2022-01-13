MIL vs GEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Coppa Italia 2021-22 match between AC Milan and Genoa: AC Milan get their Coppa Italia 2021-22 last-16 campaign underway when they host Genoa at the San Siro on Friday. the Rossoneri suffered an exit from the quarter-finals at the hands of cross city rivals Inter Milan last season and will be hoping to go all the way in this edition. Meanwhile, the visitors too faced a similar exit by eventual champions Juventus in the round of 16 fixture in the 2020-21 edition. They too will be keen to improve on that result this time around. Stefano Pioli’s men have recorded three wins on the trot, scoring at least three in these fixtures. Whereas, Andriy Shevchenko’s wards are winless across all competitions since their Coppa Italia triumph over Salernitana in December. The hosts will without a few key players should be able to pull off another victory, whereas, the visitors facing an uphill battle will be desperate to put an end to their winless run. Another entertaining clash awaits fans and here they can check the MIL vs GEN Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

MIL vs GEN Telecast

The Coppa Italia 2021-22 match between AC Milan and Genoa will not be telecasted in India.

MIL vs GEN Live Streaming

Live streaming of the Coppo Italia 2021-22 match will not be available in the sub-continent as well. However, fans can keep track of live scores of the match on the AC Milan and Genoa’s social media accounts.

MIL vs GEN Match Details

The match between AC Milan and Genoa will be played at the San Siro on Friday, January 14, at 01:30 am (IST).

MIL vs GEN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Olivier Giroud

Vice-Captain: Nicolo Rovella

MIL vs GEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan

Defenders: Theo Hernandez, Mattia Bani, Pierre Kalulu, Zinho Vanheusden

Midfielders: Rade Krunic, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Nicolo Rovella

Strikers: Felipe Caicedo, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao

AC Milan vs Genoa probable XI:

AC Milan: Mike Maignan; Alessandro Florenzi, Pierre Kalulu, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Rade Krunic, Junior Messias, Daniel Maldini, Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud

Genoa: Salvatore Sirigu; Zinho Vanheusden, Mattia Bani, Paolo Ghiglione, Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj, Nicolo Rovella, Andrea Cambiaso, Felipe Caicedo, Goran Pandev

