MIL vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A, AC Milan vs Juventus Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

AC Milan will look to climb up on the league table when they take on Juventus on July 8, Wednesday, in Serie A 2019-20 fixture. The Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Juventus match will be played at the San Siro Stadium with no audience in presence due to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.

AC Milan, in their last match, played on July 5, defeated in-form Lazio with a 3-0 scoreline.Currently, AC Milan are placed 7th in the standings with 46 points.

On the other hand, Juventus, who are leading the chart with 75 points from 30 games, will look to continue their winning run in their away fixture.

The kick-off time for Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Juventus match is 1:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Serie A, AC Milan vs Juventus, MIL vs JUV Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Samu Castillejo, Mateo Musacchio and Leo Duarte are out of contention for the upcoming game. Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is expected to miss the match after he picked a calf issue against Lazio.

Juventus have a handful of injuries ahead of the game night. Defenders Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini and Alex Sandro and Merih Demiral will once again miss the game due to injuries. Midfielder Sami Khedira is also out of contention for the Wednesday night game. The suspension bench will see Matthijs de Ligt and Paulo Dybala.

MIL vs JUV Serie A Dream11 Team, AC Milan vs Juventus

Serie A MIL vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Juventus Dream11 Captain: Ronaldo

Serie A MIL vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Juventus Dream11 Vice-Captain: Ibrahimovic

Serie A MIL vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Juventus Dream11 Goalkeeper: Donnarumma

Serie A MIL vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Juventus Dream11 Defenders: Conti, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Danilo

Serie A MIL vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Juventus Dream11 Midfielders: Pjanic, Bentancur, Rabiot

Serie A MIL vs JUV Dream 11 Prediction, AC Milan vs Juventus Dream11 Strikers: Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo, Higuain

Serie A MIL vs JUV, Juventus probable lineup vs AC Milan: Buffon; Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Rugani, Danilo; Pjanic, Rabiot, Bentancur; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Ronaldo

Serie A MIL vs JUV, AC Milan probable lineup vs Juventus: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu; Ibrahimovic