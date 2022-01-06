MIL vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between AC Milan and AS Roma: AS Roma will play host to AC Milan on Thursday in Serie A at the San Siro Stadium. AC Milan will come into this fixture after picking up an impressive 4-2 win over Empoli and will look to continue their winning march to put pressure on Serie A leader Inter Milan.

AC Milan are currently sitting at the second spot in the table with 42 points, 4 points behind Inter. They have won 13 of their opening 19 games this season while drawing three. They have been beaten just thrice.

AS Roma have been inconsistent throughout this season and are currently placed at the sixth spot. They will come into this game after playing out a 1-1 draw against Sampdoria and will look to steal a point from this game as well.

Ahead of today’s AC Milan and AS Roma’ Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

MIL vs ROM Telecast

The match between AC Milan and AS Roma will be televised on MTV in India.

MIL vs ROM Live Streaming

The match between AC Milan and AS Roma is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

MIL vs ROM Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, January 6 at San Siro Stadium. The game between AC Milan and AS Roma will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

MIL vs ROM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Tammy Abraham

Vice-Captain- Zlatan Ibrahimovic

MIL vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: Roger Ibanez, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez

Mid-Fielders: Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Brahim Diaz

Forward: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tammy Abraham, Nicolo Zaniolo

AC Milan vs AS Roma probable XI:

AC Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan; Alessandro Florenzi, Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AS Roma Possible Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio; Roger Ibanez, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling; Rick Karsdorp, Matias Vina, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.