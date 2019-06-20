Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Minerva Punjab Goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh to Undergo Surgery After Nasty Collision in AFC Cup Match

Chennaiyin FC striker CK Vineeth collided nastily with Minerva Punjab FC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh leading to multiple fractures to the keeper.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 20, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
Minerva Punjab Goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh to Undergo Surgery After Nasty Collision in AFC Cup Match
Arshdeep Singh got multiple fractures after CK Vineeth's knee smashed into his face. (Photo Credit: Twitter/Minerva Punjab FC)
Loading...

New Delhi: Minerva Punjab FC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh has suffered multiple fractures on his face and will have to undergo surgery after a nasty collision with Chennaiyin FC's CK Vineeth during their AFC Cup match in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Arshdeep was injured in the sixth minute of the match when an on-rushing Vineeth collided into the Minerva keeper and his knee smashed right into Arshdeep's face.

Arshdeep received a brief treatment on pitch before being rushed to a local hospital.

On Thursday, Minerva Punjab took to Twitter to inform that Arshdeep was currently in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and that he will undergo surgery on his multiple fractures on Thursday.

Minerva Punjab are out of the AFC Cup after accumulating five points from five games of the tournaments, having drawn all their matches so far.

On Thursday, Chennaiyin FC took on Minerva with the hope of beating them and bettering their chances of making to the next stage of the AFC Cup.

However, Minerva took the lead in the match in the 62nd minute when Samuel Lalmuanpuia scored.

When Minerva were on the verge of posting their maiden win in the AFC Cup, Mohammed Rafi spoilt their party as he struck a last minute goal to snatch a 1-1 draw for Chennaiyin FC.

However, with only one team advancing from each group, Abahani Dhaka bagged 10 points from five games compared eight points from as many games for Chennaiyin and made it to the next stage.

