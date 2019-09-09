Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Minerva Punjab FC Owner Ranjit Bajaj to Appear Before AIFF Ethics Committee

Minerva Punjab FC Owner Ranjit Bajaj was given a showcause notice by AIFF's Ethics Committee for damaging the image of AIFF on social media.

IANS

Updated:September 9, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Minerva Punjab FC Owner Ranjit Bajaj to Appear Before AIFF Ethics Committee
File photo of Ranjit Bajaj. (Photo Credit: Facebook/ Minerva Punjab)
Loading...

New Delhi: Minerva Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj has been asked by the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Ethics Committee, headed by chairman Amod Kanth, to appear before it on September 14 after he was earlier showcaused for pushing out derogatory, damaging, unethical tweets/retweets from his verified Twitter accounts against AIFF, its officials and commercial partners.

Speaking to IANS, the Ethics Committee chairman confirmed the development and said: "I have examined the whole thing and I have asked him to come and appear before us. And most likely he will be coming on the 14th of this month. We are going to hold a proceeding. The entire team will be there, all the members of my committee and Bajaj will also be given an opportunity to explain whatever he has to."

Asked whether Bajaj sent a reply to the show cause notice sent to him by the AIFF, Kanth said: "He has given a detailed reply and that is in consideration. But I thought why not hear him also."

Bajaj was served the showcause notice by AIFF's Ethics Committee on July 10 and asked to reply within 15 days regarding his actions and its effect on the image of Indian football and the federation. The notice pointed at around 45 derogatory, damaging and unethical tweets/retweets made by the I-League team owner.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram