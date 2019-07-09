Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mino Raiola Seeks Quick Fix for 'Respectful' Paul Pogba

Mino Raiola, Paul Pogba agent, hopes that the current situation regarding his client and Manchester United can be solved at the earliest.

Ritayan Basu | @ritayanbasu

Updated:July 9, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
Mino Raiola Seeks Quick Fix for 'Respectful' Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba may be out of Manchester United come the end of the transfer window (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Manchester: Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola hopes that a breakthrough in negotiations that benefits "all parties" will soon be made regarding the Manchester United midfielder's future.

The French World Cup winner has stated his desire for a "new challenge", whilst Raiola said in an interview at the weekend that "everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on".

Pogba has travelled with the rest of the United squad for the start of their pre-season tour to Australia despite initial claims he could boycott the trip in order to try and force through a move.

"The player has done nothing wrong. He has been respectful and professional in every way," Raiola told UK radio station talkSPORT.

"The club has known his feeling for a long time.

"It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.

"Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties."

Despite scoring 16 goals this season, half of which came from the penalty spot, Pogba was often criticised for his contribution under both Jose Mourinho and his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United limped to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Real Madrid and Juventus have been rumoured as possible destinations, but should he move on, United are likely to seek a higher fee than the then world record £89 million ($111 million) they spent to buy Pogba from Juventus three years ago.

