Missiles and Punches Thrown in Violent End to USA vs Mexico Match

The CONCACAF Nations League final between the USA and Mexico on Sunday night was witness to some violent scenes, with American player Gio Reyna being hit on the face by an object thrown from the stands. The match was also halted for three minutes following discriminatory fan chants at Empower Field. This is the second time in a week a match involving Mexico had to be halted.

Christian Pulisic’s goal turned out to be the crucial goal in a 3-2 victory for the USA, but the goal in the second half of extra time was overshadowed by the scenes which followed it. A fight broke out between the players following a foul and Reyna was seen going down after being hit by an object from the stands.

“Total lack of respect for what’s happening on the field and all effort that both teams are putting into the game,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter Berhalter said, according to AP. “I think he’s (Reyna) going to be OK, but he did take something to the head, and it could have been a lot worse. One of the classic, odd U.S.-Mexico games.”

CONCACAF said stadium security ejected several fans for discriminatory language following warnings on the public address system. Mexican national team matches have often witnessed homophobic chants from the stands, something football officials repeatedly have attempted to curb.

“This is the perfect way to end the year,” Pulisic said after his penalty kick in the 114th minute led the United States over Mexico 3-2 Sunday night in frantic finale of the first CONCACAF Nations League.

Jesús Corona put Mexico ahead 63 seconds in after a sloppy giveaway by defender Mark McKenzie. Reyna tied the score in the 27th minute. Diego Lainez gave Mexico a 2-1 lead in the 79th before USA again equalised with Weston McKennie three minutes later.

Pulisic, fresh off of winning the Champions League with Chelsea on May 29, earned a penalty in extra time and scored from it himself to give USA a 3-2 lead. They survived an extended 11 minutes of stoppage time and beat Mexico for the first time since 2013.

