MLC vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Real Mallorca vs Barcelona- Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

La Liga leaders FC Barcelona will return to action as they travel to face Mallorca in an empty Son Moix Stadium. Barca are in the best of their form with Luis Suarez returning to the side from knee operation. The La Liga 2019-20 Mallorca vs Barcelona match will commence at 1:30 am.

Barca are on the top of the La Liga table with 58 points from 27 outings. Barcelona played their last pre-lockdown match against Real Sociedad. They won the match 1-0. On the other hand, relegation-threatened Mallorca have 25 points in their kitty from 27 games. They will eye for an postive start in today’s game. Mallorca, in the last match, defeated Eibar 2-1.

The La Liga 2019-20 Mallorca vs Barcelona live streaming will be available in the league’s Facebook page.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Mallorca vs Barcelona: MLC vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Barca coach Quique Setien is slightly worried because of central defender Clement Lenglet’s suspension. As for Mallorca, they will once again step into the dugout without Leandro Koutris and Lumor Agbenyenu. Both players are ruled out due to injuries.

Real Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 MLC vs BAR Dream11 captain: Messi

Real Mallorca vs Barcelona,La Liga 2019-20 MLC vs BAR Dream11 vice-captain: Suarez

Real Mallorca vs Barcelona,La Liga 2019-20 MLC vs BAR Dream11 goalkeeper: Reina

Real Mallorca vs Barcelona,La Liga 2019-20 MLC vs BAR Dream11 defender: Roberto, Pique, Alba, Hernandez

Real Mallorca vs Barcelona,La Liga 2019-20 MLC vs BAR Dream11 midfielder: Kubo, Pozo, De Jong, Busquets

Real Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 MLC vs BAR Dream11 striker: Messi, Suarez

La Liga 2019-20 Real Mallorca possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Reina; Pozo, Valjent, Raillo, Gamez; Rodriguez, Salva S., Baba, Kubo; Budimir, Hernandez

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Real Mallorca: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Arthur, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann