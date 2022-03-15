MLC vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Mallorca and Real Madrid: Real Madrid will be confident when they take on Mallorca in their next La Liga match on Tuesday at the Iberostar Stadium, having reached the quarters of the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Los Blancos were 0-2 down on aggregate versus Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday with 30 minutes to go and that’s all they needed as a stunning second-half hat-trick by their French striker Karim Benzema cleared their path.

The Madrid giants are also unbeaten in their last five leagues games, having won four of them while drawing one. Carlo Ancelotti’s team will look to further strengthen their position in Spain’s top-flight by winning this game.

Real Mallorca were downed 3-4 at the hands of Celta Vigo in the most recent fixture in their domestic league. It was Mallorca’s fourth consecutive defeat in La Liga as they battle against relegation. As of now, they sit at 16th place just two points above the drop zone and will enter this contest with the hope to steal a point versus league leaders.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid.

MLC vs RM Telecast

MTV will telecast the La Liga 2021-22 match between Mallorca and Real Madrid.

MLC vs RM Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

MLC vs RM Match Details

The match between Mallorca and Real Madrid will be played on Tuesday, March 15, at the Iberostar Stadium. The game between Mallorca and Real Madrid will start at 1:30 am (IST).

MLC vs RM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Luka Modric

MLC vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Maffeo, Costa

Midfielders: Modric, Casemiro, Baba

Strikers: Benzema, Vinicius, D Rodriguez

Mallorca vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Mallorca Predicted Starting XI: Rico; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Costa; Sevilla, Baba; Kubo, Angel, D Rodriguez; Muriqi

Real Madrid Predicted Staring XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Camavinga, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

