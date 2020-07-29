MLV vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction A-League, Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC - Playing XI, Football

Melbourne Victory will welcome Brisbane Roar FC in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ongoing A-League. Both the teams have been on the losing side of their previous fixtures.

The A-League 2020 Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC fixture is scheduled to take place at 3:00pm IST on Tuesday, July 29. The match will be played at the Bankwest Stadium.

Placed at number 10, Melbourne Victory have a total of 20 points. The team on July 25 lost the match to Western United by 1-2.

Brisbane Roar FC, on the other hand, are at the number four position. The team have a total of 35 points. Only July 19, they were defeated by Adelaide United by 0-1.

A-League Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC: MLV vs BRB Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

A-League MLV vs BRB, Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC Dream11 Captain: Bradden Inman

A-League MLV vs BRB, Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC Dream11 Vice Captain: Scott McDonald

A-League MLV vs BRB, Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC Dream11 Goalkeeper: Jamie Young

A-League MLV vs BRB, Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC Dream11 Defenders: Corey Brown, Daniel Bowles, Adama Traoré, James Donachie

A-League MLV vs BRB, Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC Dream11 Midfielders: Bradden Inman, Elvis Kamsoba, Marcos Rojas

A-League MLV vs BRB, Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC Dream11 Strikers: Scott McDonald, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Andrew Nabbout

A-League MLV vs BRB, Melbourne Victory possible starting lineup vs Brisbane Roar FC: Adama Traoré, Marcos Rojas, Andrew Nabbout, Aaron Anderson, Jakob Poulsen, Robbie Kruse, Birkan Kirdar, Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Josh Hope, Elvis Kamsoba

A-League MLV vs BRB, Brisbane Roar FC possible starting lineup vs Melbourne Victory: Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Scott McDonald, Max Crocombe, Jamie Young, Macklin Freke, Daniel Bowles, Macaulay Gillesphey, Aaron Reardon, Kai Trewin, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Corey Brown,