MOB vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s DFB-Pokal match between Borussia Monchengladbach and FC Bayern Munich: Facing off in the second round of the DFB-Pokal, Borussia Monchengladbach host Bundesliga defending champions Bayern Munich at the Borussia Park on October 28, from 12:15 AM IST onwards. While Borussia enter the clash with a 0-1 loss to Hertha BSC recently in the league action, Bayern Munich hammered TGS Hoffenheim 4-0 and the Bavarians are only getting stronger with each passing match. With pace and precision, Munich have been dominant in all competitions so far, including the UEFA Champions League.

While Borussia Monchengladbach sit 12th on the Bundesliga table with 11 points, Munich are at the top of the table with 22 points. However, Borussia are capable of pulling off a miraculous win as Munich were handed a loss by Eintracht Frankfurt in the beginning of the month, but it is their only loss so far. A thrilling contest in the DFB-Pokal is coming and fans here can check the MOB vs BAY Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

MOB vs BAY Telecast

The DFB-Pokal matches will be not be broadcast in India.

MOB vs BAY Live Streaming

The match between MOB vs BAY will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of ‘German Football’.

MOB vs BAY Match Details

The match between MOB vs BAY will be played on Thursday, October 28, at Borussia Park. The game will start at 12:15 AM (IST).

MOB vs BAY Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Thomas Muller

MOB vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Louis Beyer, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Loen Goretzka, Thomas Muller

Strikers: Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski, Alassana Plea

Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Bayern Munich probable XI:

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted Starting line-up: Yann Sommer (GK), Matthias Ginter, Louis Beyer, Nico Elvedi, Joseph Scally, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Ramy Bensebaini, Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Alassane Plea

FC Bayern MunichPredicted Starting line-up: Manuel Neuer (GK), Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Upamencano, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski

