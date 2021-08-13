MOB vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Bundesliga 2021-22 between Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich: The Bundesliga 2021-22 campaign kicks off with Borussia Monchengladbach playing against champions Bayern Munich in the opening game on Saturday, August 11. The match will be hosted at the Borussia-Park in North Rhine-Westphalia at 12:00am IST. Both clubs will be starting their campaign under new bosses. Julian Nagelsmann will make his official debut at Bayern Munich, while Adolf Hutter will handle reins at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga title for the ninth consecutive time last season and will be looking to extend it to 10 this season. Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other end, suffered a disastrous ending to the season which saw them finishing eighth in the competition. They will be looking to return to winning ways in the European spots.

Bundesliga 2021-22, MOB vs BAY Live Streaming and Telecast

Unfortunately, there will be no telecast of the Bundesliga 2021-22 season on any TV channels in India. However, live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

MOB vs BAY International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 14 at the Borussia-Park, in Mönchengladbach, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. The game will start at 12:00 am IST.

MOB vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Florian Neuhaus

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer

Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Benjamin Pavard, Stefan Laimer, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Florian Neuhaus

Strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Alassane Plea

MOB vs BAY Probable XIs

Borussia Monchengladbach: Yann Sommer, Stefan Laimer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Joseph Scally, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Patrick Herrmann, Lars Stindl, Hannes Wolf, Alassane Plea

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Tanguy Nianzou, Josip Stanisic, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski

