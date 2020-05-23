FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

MOB vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Borussia Moenchengladbach (Photo Credit: @Bundesliga_EN)

Borussia Moenchengladbach (Photo Credit: @Bundesliga_EN)

Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach face Bayer Leverkusen at the Stadion in Borussia-Park.

Share this:

Borussia Monchengladbach will take on Bayer Leverkusen in their upcoming match in Bundesliga League 2019-20 this Saturday night. The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen match will take place at the Stadion in Borussia-Park, Germany.

After the Bundesliga resumed play following a break, Monchengladbach and Leverkusen will strive to go further up the table.

The game is expected to be exciting as both sides have played remarkably well this season and are standing close to each other in the competition.

While Gladbach are at 3rd spot with 52 points off 26 matches, Leverkusen stand at the 5th position on the points table with 50 points. The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Monchengladbach vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen fixture will kick off at 7 pm IST.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 MOB vs LEV Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Monchengladbach probable lineup vs Bayer Leverkusen: Sommer, Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini, Strobl, Neuhaus, Herrmann, Embolo, Thuram, Plea

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen probable Playing XI vs Monchengladbach: Hradecky, Weiser, S. Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven, Aranguiz, Demirbay, Bellarabi, Amiri, Diaby, Havertz


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading