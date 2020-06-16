MOB vs WOL Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Borussia Mönchengladbach will be without their star performer Marcus Thuram when they welcome Wolfsburg for the upcoming fixture in Bundesliga 2019-20 on June 16, Tuesday. Mönchengladbach will aim to bounce back and secure a place in top four in their home game. Gladbach are currently 5th with 56 points. In the previous match, Mönchengladbach lost to league leaders Bayern Munich 2-1. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Wolfsburg match will be played at Borussia Park.

Wolfsburg will look to continue their winning form in the upcoming outing. In their last match, Wolfsburg held SC Freiburg to a 2-2 draw.

The kick off time for Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Wolfsburg is 11 pm (IST).

Bundesliga 2019-20 MOB vs WOL Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Apart from Thuram, who picked an ankle injury against Bayern Munich, Mönchengladbach won't have Raffael, Strobl, Zakaria and Johnson for the home game. Meanwhile, Ramy Bensebaini will be sitting on the suspension bench. Seems like Gladbach head coach Marco Rose will have to tough time picking the starting XI.

For Wolfsburg, Oliver Glasner also has a couple of injuries to consider as he picks players who will feature from the first whistle. Admir Mehmedi (Achilles tendon), Otavio (ankle), William (knee) aren't available for Tuesday's game

Here is the Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Wolfsburg Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Bundesliga 2019-20 MOB vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Wolfsburg captain: Embolo

Bundesliga 2019-20 MOB vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Wolfsburg Vice captain: Weghorst

Bundesliga 2019-20 MOB vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Wolfsburg Goalkeeper: Sommer

Bundesliga 2019-20 MOB vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Wolfsburg Defenders: Ginter, Brooks, Lainer

Bundesliga 2019-20 MOB vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Wolfsburg Midfielders: Herrmann, Stindl, Steffen, Arnold

Bundesliga MOB vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Wolfsburg Strikers: Embolo, Brekalo, Weghorst

Bundesliga 2019-202 Borussia Mönchengladbach Probable XI vs Wolfsburg: Sommer - Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Wendt - Kramer, Neuhaus - Herrmann, Stindl (c), Hofmann - Embolo

Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg Probable XI vs Borussia Mönchengladbach: Casteels (c) - Mbabu, Pongracic, Brooks, Roussillon - Gerhardt, Arnold - Steffen, Schlager, Brekalo - Weghorst