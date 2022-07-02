Mohamed Salah Becomes Liverpool's Highest-paid Footballer after New Contract

Liverpool fans can now certainly heave a big sigh of relief after their star striker Mohamed Salah decided to extend his stay at the club. Salah’s current contract at Liverpool was slated to expire next summer. Liverpool fans and supporters were understandably pretty anxious as rumours were rife about Salah’s exit. The forwar’s new three-year deal has now surely brought an end to all those speculations.

Salah’s new long-term deal will make the Egyptian striker the highest-paid Liverpool player in history. A report published by The Athletic claims that Salah’s three-year contract is worth around £350,000 per week.

Liverpool’s Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk was reportedly the previous highest-paid player securing £220,000-per-week. Van Dijk had signed a contract extension last August.

A much-talked about delay in signing a new contract did create a huge saga over Salah’s future at Liverpool but it would be wrong to think that the striker’s camp did not try to find a solution.

The same publication recently reported that talks between Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas and Liverpool did take place back in December 2021 but the two parties failed to find a solution. Abbas had even been to Miami to meet Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon.

“I feel great and [am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone,” Salah told the club’s official website.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next,” the 30-year-old added.

Salah had made his return to the Premier League from Italian club Roma back in 2017. So far, he has played 254 matches for Liverpool and found the back of the net 156 times.

In the recently concluded Premier League season, Salah scored 23 goals and scripted 13 assists after representing the Merseyside in 35 matches. His terrific form had also helped him in sharing the prestigious Premier League Golden Boot with Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-Min.

Salah also won the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year award and the former Chelsea striker also claimed the top honour from the Football Writers’ Association.

