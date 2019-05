Mohamed Salah Out of Liverpool's Champions League Game against Barcelona

Mohamed Salah will not be available for Liverpool as the English club take on Barcelona at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions Leageu semi-final on Tuesday night.Salah incurred a head injury during Liverpool's thrilling 3-2 win over Newcastle United on Sunday, for which he had to be taken off the pitch.Even though Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp had said after the match that Salah seemed fine and had watched the rest of the game from dressing room, only further tests would tell he would be available or not.Now it seems, the tests did reveal that Salah was not ready to take the pitch due to the head injury.Liverpool will host Barcelona with a deficit of 3-0 after losing the first leg at Camp Nou by the heavy margin. Despite putting up a strong show and holding out well for most part of the match, Liverpool found themselves pegged back due to the sheer brilliance of Lionel Messi. Roberto Firmino had already been ruled out of the Barcelona match with muscular injury.Liverpool will now turn their attention to Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri for inspirational performances to get them to the final.Liverpool have also taken the Premier League title race with Manchester City to the final day. However, apart from winning themselves, they need a slip up from Manchester City to lift the league trophy.Liverpool had reached the final of the Champions League last year where they lost to Real Madrid.