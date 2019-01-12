English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mohamed Salah Penalty Keeps Liverpool's Premier League Dreams Alive
Victory reestablished Jurgen Klopp's side's seven-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table, which was reduced to four when the champions inflicted Liverpool's only Premier League defeat of the campaign to breathe new life into the title race nine days ago.
Victory reestablished Jurgen Klopp's side's seven-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table, which was reduced to four when the champions inflicted Liverpool's only Premier League defeat of the campaign to breathe new life into the title race nine days ago.
Loading...
Liverpool bounced back from two consecutive defeats to remain on course for a first league title in 29 years, but were made to wait before breaking down an obdurate Brighton thanks to Mohamed Salah's 50th-minute penalty in a 1-0 win on Saturday.
Victory reestablished Jurgen Klopp's side's seven-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table, which was reduced to four when the champions inflicted Liverpool's only Premier League defeat of the campaign to breathe new life into the title race nine days ago.
Liverpool were far from their fluent best on England's south coast, but ground out a vital win to settle any nerves caused by that defeat thanks to a 13th clean sheet in 22 league games this season.
Klopp made wholesale changes for Monday's FA Cup elimination to Wolves to underline his priorities for this season and he recalled a host of first-team regulars, including Salah.
However, the Egyptian and the rest of Liverpool's forward line were starved of service before the break as Brighton sat deep and the visitors dominated possession without any cutting edge.
Roberto Firmino just failed to reach a dangerous Andy Robertson cross, while Xherdan Shaqiri nodded inches wide.
But neither side managed a single shot on target in the first half as Glenn Murray headed Albion's best chance over the bar.
Salah immediately signalled a change in Liverpool's intent after half-time as his powerful shot at the end of a purposeful run was well saved by David Button.
Brighton, though, were architects of their own downfall moments later. Salah was given too much room inside the area to turn and Pascal Gross then hauled down last season's Premier League player of the year.
Salah stepped up to blast the penalty past Button and move level with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane as the league's top-scorer on 14 goals for the season.
One moment of madness from Gross undid Chris Hughton's gameplan to defend and frustrate the league leaders.
Yet, the German midfielder had a chance to make amends almost immediately with Brighton's best opportunity to level, but his shot was bravely blocked by Fabinho.
From then on Liverpool looked more likely to add to their lead than concede as Firmino's fierce strike from outside the box was placed too close to Button before Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane fired wide.
Salah passed up a glorious chance two minutes from time when he turned James Milner's driven cross wide from point-blank range.
That could have proved costly when Florin Andone escaped in behind the Liverpool defence in stoppage time, but his low cross found no takers.
And Liverpool held out to ensure a largely forgettable 90 minutes could be remembered as another important step on course to the title come May.
Victory reestablished Jurgen Klopp's side's seven-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table, which was reduced to four when the champions inflicted Liverpool's only Premier League defeat of the campaign to breathe new life into the title race nine days ago.
Liverpool were far from their fluent best on England's south coast, but ground out a vital win to settle any nerves caused by that defeat thanks to a 13th clean sheet in 22 league games this season.
Klopp made wholesale changes for Monday's FA Cup elimination to Wolves to underline his priorities for this season and he recalled a host of first-team regulars, including Salah.
However, the Egyptian and the rest of Liverpool's forward line were starved of service before the break as Brighton sat deep and the visitors dominated possession without any cutting edge.
Roberto Firmino just failed to reach a dangerous Andy Robertson cross, while Xherdan Shaqiri nodded inches wide.
But neither side managed a single shot on target in the first half as Glenn Murray headed Albion's best chance over the bar.
Salah immediately signalled a change in Liverpool's intent after half-time as his powerful shot at the end of a purposeful run was well saved by David Button.
Brighton, though, were architects of their own downfall moments later. Salah was given too much room inside the area to turn and Pascal Gross then hauled down last season's Premier League player of the year.
Salah stepped up to blast the penalty past Button and move level with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane as the league's top-scorer on 14 goals for the season.
One moment of madness from Gross undid Chris Hughton's gameplan to defend and frustrate the league leaders.
Yet, the German midfielder had a chance to make amends almost immediately with Brighton's best opportunity to level, but his shot was bravely blocked by Fabinho.
From then on Liverpool looked more likely to add to their lead than concede as Firmino's fierce strike from outside the box was placed too close to Button before Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane fired wide.
Salah passed up a glorious chance two minutes from time when he turned James Milner's driven cross wide from point-blank range.
That could have proved costly when Florin Andone escaped in behind the Liverpool defence in stoppage time, but his low cross found no takers.
And Liverpool held out to ensure a largely forgettable 90 minutes could be remembered as another important step on course to the title come May.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PBL: Mumbai Rockets to Face Bengaluru Raptors in Final
- Javed Akhtar: Banning Indian Content in Pakistan is Wrong, No Culture Gets Damaged Like This
- Ayushmann Khurrana Wants to Publish His Hindi Poems: What I Write, I Want to Share with People
- There Should Be No Road Tax on Electric Vehicles in India: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
- Vikrant Massey on Working with Female Directors: I Can Connect with Them on a Personal Level
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results