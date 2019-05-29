Mohamed Salah Seeks Champions League Final Redemption as Liverpool Face Tottenham Hotspur

Mohamed Salah is keen to make a decisive contribution in Saturday's Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur and help lay to rest the demons of Liverpool's nightmare defeat by Real Madrid a year ago.Salah injured his shoulder in a coming together with Real defender Sergio Ramos during last year's final in Kiev and was forced to leave the field with half an hour played.Liverpool went on to lose 3-1 and their Egyptian forward is fired up by the thought of scoring the winner this time around and helping his team claim their sixth European Cup."I hope I can play the full game this time. I'm very excited," Salah told reporters on Tuesday. "I hope we can right what happened last season, get a good result and win the competition."(Scoring the winner is) not just dream. I hope it becomes a reality and I score in the final."Salah also said Liverpool had learnt their lessons from last year's disappointment and that the team was better off for the experience."This is our second final in a row," he added. "We lost the first but everything feels better this time around and we have more experience than last time."I hope we can win it. It will be tough. This is a final and no opponent would have been easy... It is harder because (Tottenham) is an English side."