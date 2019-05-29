Take the pledge to vote

Mohamed Salah Seeks Champions League Final Redemption as Liverpool Face Tottenham Hotspur

Mohamed Salah was tackled by Sergio Ramos and injured in the final of the Champions League against Real Madrid last year.

Updated:May 29, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
Mohamed Salah Seeks Champions League Final Redemption as Liverpool Face Tottenham Hotspur
Mohamed Salah said he was hoping to play the full Champions League final this time. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Mohamed Salah is keen to make a decisive contribution in Saturday's Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur and help lay to rest the demons of Liverpool's nightmare defeat by Real Madrid a year ago.

Salah injured his shoulder in a coming together with Real defender Sergio Ramos during last year's final in Kiev and was forced to leave the field with half an hour played.

Liverpool went on to lose 3-1 and their Egyptian forward is fired up by the thought of scoring the winner this time around and helping his team claim their sixth European Cup.

"I hope I can play the full game this time. I'm very excited," Salah told reporters on Tuesday. "I hope we can right what happened last season, get a good result and win the competition.

"(Scoring the winner is) not just dream. I hope it becomes a reality and I score in the final."

Salah also said Liverpool had learnt their lessons from last year's disappointment and that the team was better off for the experience.

"This is our second final in a row," he added. "We lost the first but everything feels better this time around and we have more experience than last time.

"I hope we can win it. It will be tough. This is a final and no opponent would have been easy... It is harder because (Tottenham) is an English side."
