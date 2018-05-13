English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mohamed Salah Sets New English Premier League Goal Tally
Mohamed Salah scored a record-breaking 32nd goal of the Premier League season on Sunday as the Liverpool star set a new mark for the most goals in a 38-game campaign.
(Image: Liverpool/Twitter)
Mohamed Salah scored a record-breaking 32nd goal of the Premier League season on Sunday as the Liverpool star set a new mark for the most goals in a 38-game campaign.
Salah went into the last day of the season at Anfield with a share of the record alongside Alan Shearer (Blackburn in 1995-96), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United in 2007-08) and Luis Suarez (Liverpool in 2013-14).
But the Egypt forward needed only 26 minutes to make the record his personal property as he produced a clinical left-footed finish from inside the Brighton penalty area.
Salah, who was voted the Premier League's Player of the Year earlier in the day, has now scored 44 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season.
Shearer (Newcastle in 1993-94) and Andy Cole (Manchester United in 1993-94) jointly hold the Premier League record of 34 goals in a 42-match season.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
