Mohammed Rafi, CK Vineeth and Halicharan Narzary Depart from Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC let go of Mohammed Rafi, CK Vineeth and Halicharan Narzary ahead of season 6, starting October 20.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 8:28 PM IST
Mohammed Rafi, CK Vineeth and Halicharan Narzary Depart from Chennaiyin FC
File photo of CK Vineeth. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Chennai: Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC on Friday announced the departure of strikers Mohammed Rafi and CK Vineeth and winger Halicharan Narzary from the club.

Veteran striker Rafi leaves after having spent two seasons at the club, the first of which saw the team bag the ISL trophy at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, a press note said.

Vineeth and Narzary depart following the end of their loan spell from Kerala Blasters FC, having joined in January this year.

The 37-year-old Rafi made 21 appearances for CFC across all competitions, scoring five goals in the process while the 31-year-old Vineeth made 17 appearances for CFC and scored four times, twice in the Super Cup and one apiece in ISL and AFC Cup.

Vineeth's strikes in the Super Cup helped the club reach the final, scoring against Mumbai City FC and ATK in the round-of-16 and semifinals respectively.

Narzary made three appearances for the club. His time at CFC was unfortunately marred by injury, which kept him sidelined for most of his loan spell, the release said.

