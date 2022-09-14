Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MSC vs MCFC Semifinal Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mohammedan Sporting and Mumbai City FC will face-off in the blockbuster semifinal of the Durand Cup on September 14. Mohammedan Sporting is the lone surviving city challenger and will look to exploit the home advantage at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Mohammedan Sporting were clinical against the ISL giants Kerala Blasters in the quarterfinal. Mohammedan Sporting’s Abiola Dauda found the back of the net twice in the 3-0 victory over Kerala Blasters. Andrey Chernyshov will hope that the Nigerian striker comes up with the goods against Mumbai City as well.

Meanwhile, Des Buckingham’s Mumbai City FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 5-3 in a gruelling quarterfinal on Sunday. Greg Stewart and Lallianzuala Chhangte starred in Mumbai’s thrilling win. On paper, Mumbai are the favourites going into the big game on Wednesday. Their sheer quality and experience of the overall squad should be enough against Mohammedan Sporting. However, they wouldn’t take anything for granted against the in-form Black & White brigade.

Ahead of the Durand Cup semifinal between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date the Durand Cup semifinal match between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC will be played?

The Durand Cup semifinal between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC will be played on September 14.

Where will the Durand Cup semifinal match between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC be played?

The Durand Cup semifinal between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the Durand Cup semifinal match between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC begin?

The Durand Cup semifinal between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC will begin at 6:00 pm IST on September 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Durand Cup semifinal match between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC?

The Durand Cup semifinal between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC will be telecast on Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Durand Cup semifinal match between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC?

The Durand Cup semifinal between Mohammedan SC and Mumbai City FC will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Mohammedan SC Predicted Starting Line-up: Zothanmawia (GK), N’Diaye, Shaheen, Safiul, Ambekar, Abhash, Nuriddin, Gopi, Faiaz, Joseph, Azharuddin

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakhinamurthy; Vikram Pratap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh; Greg Stewert, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

