CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsInd vs AusBigg Boss 16Viral NewsLive Cricket
Home » News » Football » Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online
2-MIN READ

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 17:43 IST

Kolkata, India

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming of I-League 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the I-League 2022-23 match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming of I-League 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the I-League 2022-23 match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming of I-League 2022-23 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the I-League 2022-23 match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming

Mohammedan Sporting Club are expected to face a stern test as they are set to take on a high-flying Gokulam Kerala FC side on Sunday. The I-League fixture between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC will take place at the Kishore Bharti Krirangan in Kolkata. In their first-leg meeting, Gokulam Kerala had managed to get the better of Mohammedan Sporting Club. The Kolkata giants will now aim to end their four-match winless streak when they face the defending I-League champions on Sunday.

Mohammedan Sporting Club, with 17 points from 16 matches currently find themselves in the 10th spot in the I-League standings. In their last match, the Kolkata-based side had to concede a heart-breaking 1-2 defeat at the hands of Churchill Brothers.

Gokulam Kerala, on the other hand, currently occupy the fourth spot on the I-League points table.

Ahead of the I-League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the I-League 2022-23 match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC will take place on February 12, Sunday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC be played?

The I-League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC will be played at the Kishore Bharti Krirangan in Kolkata.

At what time will the I-League 2022-23 match Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC begin?

The I-League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC match?

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC I-League match will be televised on Eurosport and Doordarshan (DD) Sports channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC match?

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Gokulam Kerala FC match will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and website.

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC Possible Starting XI:

Mohammedan Sporting Club Predicted Starting Line-up: Zothanmawia, Ousmane N’Diaye, Shaher Shaheen, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Sandip Mandi, Kean Lewis, Sheikh Sahil, Nikola Stojanovic, Mirlan Murzayev, Abhishek Halder, Abiola Dauda

Gokulam Kerala FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Shibinraj Kunniyil, Vikas Singh Saini, Aminou Bouba, Pawan Kumar, Subhankar Adhikari, Tanmoy Ghosh, Omar Ramos, Thahir Zaman, Sreekuttan VS, Sergio Mendigutxia, Rahul Raju

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Tags:
  1. Gokulam Kerala FC
  2. I-League
  3. mohammedan sporting club
first published:February 11, 2023, 17:43 IST
last updated:February 11, 2023, 17:43 IST
Read More