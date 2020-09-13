Mohammedan Sporting in Advanced Talks With Potential Investor

Aiming for an ISL spot in the near future, Mohammedan Sporting FC has reached an advanced stage of discussions with potential investors, a senior club official said on Saturday.

A place in the ISL will be possible only after they have played in the I-League, the country's second tier football league as per the new structure.

Mohammedan Sporting currently play in the second division league or I-League 2.

"First we will need to qualify for I-League and then we will think about appearing in the ISL. As far as investors are concerned, discussions are ongoing. Let us see how things pan out," one of the officials told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read: ISL: Lalchhuanmawia Fanai and Reagan Singh Join Chennaiyin FC for 2020-21 Season

The second office-bearer spoke on similar lines when asked about investors.

Founded in 1891, the Kolkata-based Mohammedan Sporting is one of India's oldest and popular clubs along with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

While Mohun Bagan has already entered the ISL following a merger with ATK, East Bengal too are on the verge of entering the top-tier league after finding an investor recently.

Mohammedan Sporting will look to get promoted this season and then seek a direct entry in the ISL by winning the I-League.

The second division qualifying matches this season are most likely to be held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and the grounds in Kalyani and Barasat.