Mohammedan Sporting Rope in Yan Law as Head Coach

Mohammedan Sporting Club have reached an agreement with Yan Law to be the head coach of the first team for the upcoming season.

Paper work will be completed after Yan gets clearance from his previous club Punjab FC, a statement said.

The 27-year-old is the youngest AFC A License holder coach in Indian football.

Announcing the appointment, club general secretary Sk. Wasim Akram said: "I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Yan to Mohammedan Sporting Club. He brings with him a wealth of experience and professionalism. It is our desire that the club goes back to its former glory and in Yan we believe that we have someone who can achieve that."

Meanwhile, Yan, who coached Punjab FC in the previous edition of I-League, said: "I greatly appreciate the opportunity to work as Head Coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club. It is my sincere hope and desire that I can repay the faith the club has shown in me."

Mohammedan Sporting recently beefed up their squad ahead of the forthcoming 2nd Division League with the signing of Trinidadian ace Willis Deon Plaza.

The 33-year-old marksman becomes the Black Panthers' second foreign signing for the 2nd Division League and the first ever Caribbean player at the club.