Mohammedan Sporting Stun Mohun Bagan to Brighten Calcutta Football League Title Hopes
Calcutta Football League 2019: Mohammedan Sporting notched up a 3-2 win over defending champions Mohun Bagan.
Mohammedan Sporting are looking for a first CFL title since 1981. (Photo Credit: @MohammedanSC)
Kolkata: Mohammedan Sporting on Thursday shocked defending champions Mohun Bagan 3-2 to jump to second place in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division A standings.
Kareem Omolaja Nurain (7th), Tirthankar Sarkar (11th) and John Chidi (61st) were on target for the Black Panthers, while Joseba Beitia (25th) and substitute Salva Chamorro (71st) reduced the margin for Mohun Bagan in a keenly-contested battle at the Saltlake Stadium.
Eyeing their 12th title and a first since 1981, Mohammedan, who now have 16 points from nine matches, will face leaders Peerless SC in a potential title decider on September 23.
"It's hard for me to put it into words but you could see it in the emotion of my players it means a lot to us," Mohammedan Sporting coach Saheed Ramon said after their thrilling win.
