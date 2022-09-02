The Durand Cup 2022 is reaching its business end. On Friday (2nd September), NorthEast United will face Sudeva Delhi in the first encounter of the day, followed by Mohammedan SC taking on Bengaluru FC at 6:00 pm IST.

NorthEast United and Sudeva Delhi have had a bad season, and neither side have managed to secure a win. NorthEast United lost their previous match 3-0 to a dominant Kerala Blasters side.

Meanwhile, Sudeva Delhi have lost one match and drawn two of their three games so far. Qualification chances are extremely slim for both sides as there will be a lot of scenarios that have to get aligned if any of the two sides have to make it to the knockout stage.

Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC have already cemented their place for the knockout stages of the Durand Cup 2022-23. They will now face off against each other for securing the top place in Group A on Friday at 3:00 pm IST.

Last season’s runners-up, Mohammedan SC, are just two points ahead of the Bengaluru side. The Black Panthers have been on a roll, beating defending champions FC Goa 3-1 in the opener before thumping Jamshedpur 3-0 and the Indian Air Force 2-0 in their fixtures.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Goa in their last encounter. They will try to rectify defensive blunders, two of which helped Goa to steal a point from them. The Blues are playing some exciting counter-attacking football and they have the ammunition needed to win this titanic duel.

Ahead of Monday’s Durand Cup 2023 matches between Mohammedan and Bengaluru FC, North East United and Sudeva Delhi, here is all you need to know:

What date will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches between Mohammedan and Bengaluru FC, North East United, and Sudeva Delhi will take place on Thursday, September 1.

Where will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohammedan and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between NorthEast United and Sudeva Delhi will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

What time will the Durand Cup 2023 matches begin?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between NorthEast United and Sudeva Delhi will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohammedan and Bengaluru FC will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Durand Cup 2023 matches?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 match?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches are available to be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

Mohammedan vs Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up:

Mohammedan: Sankar Roy (Gk), Sujith Sadhu, Shaheer Shaheen, Manoj Mohammed, Abhishek Halder, Nikola Stojanovic, Milan Singh, Firoj Ali, Faisal Ali, Marcus Joseph, Azharuddin Mallick

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Gk), Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Bruno Ramires, Namgyal Bhutia, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

North East United and Sudeva Delhi Predicted Starting Line-up:

North East United: Nikhil Deka (Gk), Tondonba Singh, Mashoor Shareef, Bimol Singh, Maibam Lanchenba, Pragyan Gogoi, Sandeep Thapa, Basanta Boro, Madujhya Borah, Alfred Lalruotsang, Rochcharzela, Dipu Mirdha

Sudeva Delhi: Sachin Jha (Gk), Bhat Basit Ahmed, Choudhary Pulkitveer, Mariyadasan Pradison, Renthlei Lalliansanga, Lawmnasangzuala R., Michael Sinam, Sarkar Abhijit, Gopalan Sreyas, Paul Shubho

