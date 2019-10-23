Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Mohun Bagan Beat Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup Defending Champions to Get Campaign Back on Track

Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup: Mohun Bagan registered a 2-0 win over defending champions TC Sports Club from the Maldives.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 23, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
Mohun Bagan Beat Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup Defending Champions to Get Campaign Back on Track
Mohun Bagan (Photo Credit: @Mohun_Bagan/Twitter)

New Delhi: Mohun Bagan registered a comfortable victory over Dhivehi Premier League 2018 champions TC Sports Club from the Maldives to get their campaign at the Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup back on track.

Mohun Bagan, who had suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Young Elephant FC from Laos, got back into the groove with a 2-0 win at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, I-League 2018-19 champions Chennai City FC fell to a 5-3 loss to Malaysia's Terengganu FC in their opener while Gokulam Kerala FC opened their campaign with a solid 3-1 win over Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings.

It took Mohun Bagan just four minutes to get themselves on the scoresheet through a poke by Daniel Cyrus. Gurjinder Singh played a beautiful cross towards the far post which Morante got hold of. He drew the defender towards himself and then passed the ball left to the onrushing Cyrus, who slotted it home.

However, just three minutes later Gurjinder went down with an injury and had to be replaced by Dhanachandra Singh.

In the 20th minute, Mohun Bagan went on another impressive attack and they even hit the woodwork before Akram Ghani of TC Sports Club managed to clear the ball to help his team survive.

Just six minutes later, TC goalkeeper was called to action once again when Colinas got his head to a cross from the left and if not for his brilliant diving save, Bagan would have had their second goal.

While TC made a number of moves, the Bagan back four was watertight and were hardly troubled as the teams went into half time with Mohun Bagan leading 1-0.

The story remained pretty much the same in the second half and in the 60th minute, Mohun Bagan once again came extremely close to scoring. Colinas passed the ball to Salvador Perez Martinez, who took a brilliant shot but it hit the bar.

However, it took just another four minutes for Mohun Bagan to finally get their second goal and it was Martinez in the end. Britto passed the ball to Colinas on the left, who trickled the ball in the centre. Martinez collected the ball and turned around, dropped his shoulder and took the shot, that hit the inside of the post and went into the back of the net.

TC fought tooth and nail for the entirety of the second half and made Debjit pull off a solid save towards the end as well but Mohun Bagan remained well in control to take the win and knock out the defending champions.

