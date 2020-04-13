FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mohun Bagan Cancel Their Annual Customary Bar Puja Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Mohun Bagan logo.

Mohun Bagan logo.

Mohun Bagan have an annual ritual of worshipping the goalposts, which is called Bar Puja, but it has been cancelled this year due to coronavirus.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 8:17 AM IST
Share this:

Kolkata: I-League champions Mohun Bagan on Sunday cancelled their customary 'Bar Puja' this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

An annual ritual worshipping of the goalposts on either end of the ground, the Bar Puja is held on Poila Boisakh, the Bengali New Year's Day slated for Monday, to officially mark the start of a new football season.

"It's very unfortunate that we need to call off the customary ritual that we follow on Bengali New Year's Day every year," Mohun Bagan general secretary Srinjoy Bose said in a statement.

"But in present condition safety of our fans, colleagues is our topmost priority and keeping that in mind, we had to take this hard decision. We sincerely hope that tough time will be over and football will be back in Maidan very soon."

Mohun Bagan have clinched the I-League title with four rounds left in the competition which has been suspended due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,315,412

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,853,357

    +1,132

  • Cured/Discharged

    423,348

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,253

    +59
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres