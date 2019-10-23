Mohun Bagan Confers Life Membership to Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Kolkata: City football giants Mohun Bagan on Wednesday conferred their Life Membership to Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee after club officials met him at his residence.

"Srinjoy Bose, Asst General Secretary and Debashis Dutta, Finance Secretary met Noble Laureate Abhijit V. Banerjee at his Kolkata residence at 4:00 pm and conferred him with the Life Membership of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club," the club said in a statement.

Besides conferring him with Life Membership, the club also handed him the First Day Cover of 1911 and the maroon green jersey with his name written on it.

@bosesrinjoy , Hony Asst General Secretary and Mr. Debashish Dutta, Hony. Finance Secretary met Noble Laureate Shri Abhijit V. Banerjee at his Kolkata residence and conferred him with the Life Membership of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club.#JoyMohunBagan pic.twitter.com/wY1MewVlVh — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) October 23, 2019

Along with the life membership #AbhijitBanerjee has been given First Day Cover of 1911, Green & Maroon jersey with his name written on it and the book titled "Sona e Lekha Itihase" written by Shri Subir Mukherjee on the history of our club.#JoyMohunBagan — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) October 23, 2019

Shri Banerjee extended his gratitude to the club for the honours. He further said that he would like to watch a match of Mohun Bagan from the stands in January, 2020 during his next visit to Kolkata. #JoyMohunBagan — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) October 23, 2019

He was also given the book titled "Sona e Lekha Itihase" written by Subir Mukherjee on the history of the club.

Banerjee said he would like to watch a Mohun Bagan game from the stands in January during his next visit to Kolkata.

