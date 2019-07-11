Everything is Gone: Mohun Bagan Director Feels AIFF Has Left Nothing for I-League Clubs

New Delhi: The aggrieved I-League clubs are now contemplating further action after All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced that they recommend to Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that the AFC Champions League (ACL) qualifiers spot be taken away from the I-League and be given to Indian Super League (ISL).

AIFF held an Executive Committee Meeting on Tuesday where they discussed ISL getting the ACL qualifiers spot, which belongs to the I-League winners currently.

"In light of the MRA as well as the fact that in the last 5 years the entire Indian National squad are mostly being signed/playing for the Hero Indian Super League clubs, and the TV viewership and in-stadia audience having grown far more substantially vis a vis the Hero I-League, and the Hero Indian Super League clubs complying with the entire AFC Club licensing criteria, including strong Grassroots, and Youth Development Programmes which had also been certified by the Asian Football Confederation, the AIFF Executive Committee recommends to the Asian Football Confederation to positively consider their request," AIFF said in its statement.

Masters Right Agreement (MRA) is a contract that AIFF signed with its commercial partners in 2010, where it was decided that "New League" (ISL, as is the case now) will be made the top-division league of the country.

I-League clubs, especially a union of six of them namely Mohun Bagan, Aizawl FC, Churchill Brothers, Gokulam Kerala FC, Minerva Punjab FC and Quess East Bengal, have been involved in a constant squabble with the national federation over the above stated matter.

Ahead of the AIFF Executive Committee Meeting, the I-League clubs met AIFF president Praful Patel to discuss their grievances and were given assurances that their issues will be considered.

They were told in the meeting that they might not get the ACL spot and they were given a 24-hour time slot to respond to AIFF over the proposals laid out by the president.

The I-League clubs responded with a proposal of their own, where they accepted the parallel running of I-League and ISL for three more years but rejected the idea of giving up the ACL spot.

"The national federation has already decided to give the ACL spot to ISL. AFC has no other role and has to give it to ISL. They are putting it on AFC's shoulder but they have already taken the decision. What will AFC say that 'we are not accepting AIFF's decision'? Is that even possible?

"If AIFF would have said that AFC is the authority and let them decide who gets the ACL spot, it may have been different. But AIFF has said that they are giving the ACL spot to ISL. What is left now. Everything is gone," Mohun Bagan director Debashis Dutta told News18.com.

Dutta also said that AIFF has not bothered to respond to the I-League clubs' proposals and they know about the Executive Committee Meeting only as much as AIFF gave out in the media statement.

"What we have said is black and white because we had a meeting on 3rd and we took a 24-hour slot. On 4th we gave a letter in writing to AIFF that what are our proposals and we circulated it to the media, the ACL matter was there in the proposal. But AIFF has given nothing in writing, everything is verbal.

"We gave the letter on 4th and we waited till 8th, 4 days. AIFF did not reply at all. Not even that we got your proposal and let us discuss it with the EC (Executive Committee). Nothing," Dutta said.

In the media statement, AIFF also mentioned that the "Executive Committee requests the Asian Football Confederation to send a high-level delegation led by Dato Windsor John, General Secretary, Asian Football Confederation at the earliest to discuss this issue with all stakeholders of Indian Football including our commercial partners to arrive at a fair solution."

However, Dutta was not satisfied by the words and reminded that AFC and FIFA had jointly submitted a report and had suggested a roadmap to AIFF during the 2017-18 season itself.

The report that Dutta mentioned was published by Hindustan Times last year and had laid a detailed roadmap for the AIFF. The roadmap included a top league with relegation and promotion (unlike the ISL) and stated that AIFF must constitute a 12-team league by the 2019-20 season, which can include 10 ISL clubs and at least the I-League champions.

The report further stated the league should expand to 16 teams by 2023, adding two teams from I-League every season.

"AFC and FIFA jointly held a meeting with all the stakeholders and made a report and gave suggestions. What will they give now, they have already given a report on how to go about it. Why is that report not seeing the light of the day? What new will come out of this?"

On being asked whether the I-League clubs are planning to write to FIFA and take the matter to Court, Dutta said the clubs are set to meet in the capital on Tuesday to discuss the "future course of action" and "will also take legal advice".