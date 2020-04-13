Mohun Bagan, East Bengal Release FIFA's #BeActive and #HealthyAtHome Campaign Videos

Kolkata, April 13 (IANS) City football giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan on Monday released two videos for the #BeActive campaign, that was launched a few days back on the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to urge people to be healthy at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sport's governing body, FIFA, is supporting the United Nations and World Health Organization in this campaign.

Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Shilton Paul and East Bengal's Abhijit Sarkar are part of the Bengali video while Dhanachandra Singh of the green and maroon and Abhishek Ambekar of red and gold brigade feature in the other Hindi video. The message from all of them urge people to stay at home and be safe.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are part of a global United Nations and World Health Organisation (WHO) campaign aimed to encouraging people to remain "active" during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA has joined forces with the UN and the WHO in supporting the #BeActive campaign launched on the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to encourage people to be #HealthyAtHome as the world comes together in the fight against COVID-19, today and every day.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are among the several clubs part of this campaign.

We urge all our fans to #BeActive and to remain healthy at home during this difficult time. This is a time to put our rivalries aside and to show a new solidarity so we can overcome the COVID-19 outbreak



#সক্রিয়থাকুন #বাড়িতেসুস্থথাকুন #HealthyAtHome #BeActive #FIFA #UN #WHO pic.twitter.com/P2U9DFSoSr — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) April 13, 2020

The campaign kicks off with Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC asking football fans to set aside their rivalries and to come together to be active in order to defeat the coronavirus.

Other clubs, including Club America, CD Guadalajara, Beijing Guoan FC, Shanghai Shenhua FC, Mohun Bagan AC, East Bengal FC, Melbourne City FC, Sydney FC, Auckland City FC, Team Wellington FC, CA River Plate, Olympique de Marseille, TP Mazembe, CR Flamengo and SE Palmeiras have also joined the initiative.

WHO recommends that all healthy adults do at least 30 minutes a day of physical activity and children at least 60 minutes per day. As part of this, #BeActive and remain #HealthyAtHome campaign encourages any other form of recreation and activities such as dancing, playing active video games and jumping rope to stay healthy at home.

