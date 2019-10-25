Mohun Bagan Enter Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup Semis With Win Over Chittagong Abahani

New Delhi: Mohun Bagan entered the semi-finals of Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup after defeating the home team Chittagong Abahani 1-0 in front of a sold-out crowd at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chittagong on Friday.

After a shocking loss to Young Elephants in their opener, Mohun Bagan won their next two matches to advance to the last four of the tournament. It was VP Suhair's 60th minute strike that got them through.

The commentators mentioned during the game that the stadium was absolutely packed with fans flocking from all over the country to watch Mohun Bagan play. Such was the crowd that they said the last time this tournament had an attendance like that was in 2015 when Chittagong Abahani played the final against East Bengal.

With Chennai City FC already out of the contest, Gokulam Kerala FC will look to be the other Indian club to seal a semi-final spot on Saturday at 4.30PM. They will be up against fellow Indians Chennai City FC.

Mohun Bagan and Abahani both put up a fairly conservative display in the first half with the better chances falling Mohun Bagan's way. In the 11th minute, Colinas was at the receiving end of a good through all but Abahani's Yasir put in a sliding tackle to deny Mohun Bagan.

At the 35th minute mark, Abahani launched an attack but forward Rotkovic Luka was caught offside.

Right before half time, Mohun Bagan were denied the lead twice. First, it was Plane Peter's goal line clearance that saves Abahani with their keeper Md Mazharul Islam caught completely off position. However, the second chances that fell to Francisco Munoz was saved by Mazharul.

The teams went into half time with the scoreline reading 0-0.

Mohun Bagan got off to a good start in the second half when Joseba's corner had to be cleared by the Abahani defence and then Mazharul had to rush off his line to make a clearance when his defence was caught sleeping at the 51st minute mark.

Mohun Bagan kept on the attack and were rewarded in the 60th minute when Suhair collected a long ball in the box, fended off his marker to score through a clinical finish.

In the 62nd minute, a clean link-up play by Mohun Bagan helped them get a free kick after Colinas was brought down. Joseba put in dangerous free kick towards the far post but it was collected well by Mazharul.

In the 63rd minute, Colinas won the ball on the right flank and made a brilliant move towards the box and fought off two defenders to pass the ball to Suhair, who struck a brilliant long-ranger only for Mazharul to make a flying save.

In the 70th minute, Abahani build up a fabulous move and with a vociferous home crowd behind them, they search for an equaliser only for Luka to clear the ball.

Despite Abahani needed an equalise, Mohun Bagan remained on attack and limited the approaches by Abahani to get a solid victory.

