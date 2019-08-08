Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mohun Bagan Fans Vandalise East Bengal Centenary Gate

Some Mohun Bagan vandalised East Bengal's centenary gate, for which the Kolkata club have promised bear expenses.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 10:22 PM IST
Mohun Bagan Fans Vandalise East Bengal Centenary Gate
Mohun Bagan fans vandalised East Bengal's centenary gate (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Kolkata: Mohun Bagan on Thursday promised to bear the expenses of re-erecting rival club East Bengal's centenary gate, which was purportedly vandalised by the green-and-maroon supporters.

A video went viral on Twitter showing some persons in green-and-maroon jersey vandalising the East Bengal overhead gate under broad daylight.

"We condemn this nasty and unethical behaviour in the strongest of words. We have sent a letter to Kalyan Majumder, General Secretary of East Bengal and have requested them to re-erect the gate, the cost of the same will be borne by us," Mohun Bagan said in a statement.

Mohun Bagan have also lodged a complaint in Maidan Police Station to take appropriate action.

"We appeal to supporters of both clubs to maintain mutual respect and harmony so that the image of both clubs and of football is not tarnished," it added.

The red-and-gold gate was erected by East Bengal to commemorate their centenary celebrations.

East Bengal's Foundation Day, which kicked off the celebrations, was attended by a host of celebrities including Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

