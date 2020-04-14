FOOTBALL

Mohun Bagan Perform 'Bar Puja' But Without Fans, Members and Officials

Mohun Bagan held 'Bar Puja' on the first day of the Bengali New Year,without fans, members and officials due to the coronavirus.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 9:03 PM IST
Kolkata: City football giants Mohun Bagan on Tuesday held "Bar Puja" sans club officials, members or fans due to the COVID-19 lockdown which has now been extended till May 3.


The Kolkata Maidan celebrates the traditional "Bar Puja" on the first day of the Bengali New Year, which was on Tuesday.

This is a ritual worshiping the bar posts on either end, which earlier used to officially mark the starting of a new football season.

"The traditional Bar Puja and the worship of the idol of Ma Kali in the dressing room on the occasion of Bengali New Year was performed today in club premises abiding with social distancing norms as given by State Government.

"Bablu Halder, the renowned priest from Kalighat Mandir who performs the rituals every year followed the same rituals this year too. However, no club officials, members or fans were present in the club during the function," said a statement from the club.

Mohun Bagan have already emerged as the champions of the I-League with four rounds to go. The League, however, is yet to be completed and the matches are put on hold owing to the outbreak.

The green and maroon brigade also donated Rs 20 lakh towards West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund to help medical workers and hospitals fight the global pandemic.

The I-League Committee will decide on the fate of the remaining 28 matches in a video call meeting at the end of the week, a top league official said.

"No decision has been made so far on cancelling the league altogether. The League Committee will decide that in a video conference meeting," a top official told IANS on Tuesday.

"Let's see the meeting could be on Friday or over the weekend or maybe on Monday," the official added.

 

