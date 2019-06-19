Take the pledge to vote

Mohun Bagan Rope in Spanish Forward Salva Chamorro

Salva Chamorro, who has played for Villarreal B and C teams as well as countries like Portugal, Greece and Hong Kong, signed for Mohun Bagan.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2019, 7:54 PM IST
Mohun Bagan Rope in Spanish Forward Salva Chamorro
Mohun Bagan signed Salva Chamorro (Facebook Photo)
Kolkata: Former I-League champions Mohun Bagan on Wednesday announced signing of Spanish forward Salva Chamorro from Doxa Drama FC, a second tier Greek football club.

The 29-year-old from Orihuela in Spain began his professional career in Villarreal playing for their reserve teams -- Villarreal C and Villarreal B between 2008-2012.

"I am really looking forward to this challenge. I never had any doubts in mind after I spoke with (head coach) Kibu Vicuna and read about the legacy of Mohun Bagan. I am looking forward to get started," he said in a media statement.

Chamorro also played for Barcelona B in 2016. He mostly played in Segunda Divisin and Segunda Divisin B in Spain.

He helped UE Llagostera to become champions of Segunda Division B in 2013-14 by scoring 11 goals. Chamorro has also played in countries like Portugal, Greece and Hong Kong.

