Mohun Bagan Set to Merge With ATK in Order to Play Indian Super League Next Season
Mohun Bagan are likely to merge with ATK ahead of the next season of Indian Super League.
Mohun Bagan and ATK.
Kolkata: Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan are all set to merge with ATK in their bid to play in the country's top tier Indian Super League during the 2020-21 season.
While both Mohun Bagan as well as ATK brass remained non-committal, there remains a strong possibility that an announcement might be on cards by the end of this week.
"There is no confirmation as of now but we always have been in talks for future tie-ups. When something concrete develops we will come out with an announcement," Mohun Bagan senior official Debasish Dutta said.
ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh too remained non-commital of the development and said the organsiers, Football Sports Development Limited, are looking into this.
"Every three months, we have been hearing such speculations. Last we heard East Bengal will joining ATK and now it's Mohun Bagan. Let's wait and watch, FSDL are looking into the matter. They will have a final say."
There was no comments from ISL promoters Football Sports Development Limited.
As per the Indian football roadmap, the ISL will become the top tier league of the country and there's a key recommendation by the AFC is to open a pathway for two I-League clubs' entry into the ISL by the end of the 2020-21 season, subject to the criteria being fulfilled.
