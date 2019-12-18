Take the pledge to vote

Mohun Bagan Sign Former Sevilla Striker Papa Babacar Diawara for I-League 2019-20

31-year-old Senegalese striker Papa Babacar Diawara replaced Salva Chamorro in the Mohun Bagan squad.

IANS

Updated:December 18, 2019, 11:57 PM IST
Kolkata: Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan have roped in 31-year-old Senegalese striker Papa Babacar Diawara for rest of the I-League season. He will be replacing Salva Chamorro in the attacking zone.

"Baba Diawara has applied for his visa and we will confirm on his arrival date soon," the club said in a statement.

Diawara, who hails from Dakar, Senegal, started his career from local club ASC Jeanne d'Arc and signed for Portugese club Maritimo when he was just 19.

He came into the limelight soon with his goal scoring abilities and several European clubs tried to poach him from Maritimo. He cracked a 4.5 years deal with La Liga club Sevilla FC during January transfer window of 2012.

He opened his account for Sevilla FC against Atletico Madrid and scored another two goals against Rayo Vallecano. Later on he played for La Liga clubs Levante and Getafe before finally coming back to his old club Maritimo in 2015/16 season. He scored 48 goals and had 21 assists over five seasons there.

After spending one and half year in Portugal he joined A-League champions Adelaide United.

He played 20 matches for A-League outfit Adelaide United FC in 3 seasons and scored 6 goals and had 2 assists.

He featured in AFC Champions League as well for Adelaide United and scored against Gamba Osaka in a 3-3 draw and assisted twice in the same match.

Mohun Bagan's much-anticipated I-League derby against arch-rivals East Bengal on Sunday has been postponed after the police expressed its inability to provide adequate security amidst protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

