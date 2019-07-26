Take the pledge to vote

Mohun Bagan's Opening Calcutta Football League Fixture Postponed to August 5

Mohun Bagan's ground renovation work failed to meet the deadline and their Calcutta Football League match vs Peerless SC had to be postponed.

July 26, 2019
Mohun Bagan's Opening Calcutta Football League Fixture Postponed to August 5
Mohun Bagan logo.
Kolkata: Defending champions Mohun Bagan's season-opener against last season's runners up Peerless SC in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division A has been postponed to August 5.

The Mariners were slated to kick off the top tier local league on Friday but their ground's renovation work failed to meet the deadline and the Public Works Department did not give the requisite fit certificate.

As per the revised fixtures released by the Indian Football Association, Southern Samity, Bhowanipore Club and Calcutta Customs Club will be in action against BSS Sporting Club, NBP Rainbow SC and Kalighat Milan Sangha respectively in the opening day's fixtures on Saturday.

Record 38 times champions East Bengal will begin their campaign against George Telegraph on August 9, while Mohammedan Sporting's fixture against Aryan Club was also postponed to August 7.

