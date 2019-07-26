Mohun Bagan's Opening Calcutta Football League Fixture Postponed to August 5
Mohun Bagan's ground renovation work failed to meet the deadline and their Calcutta Football League match vs Peerless SC had to be postponed.
Mohun Bagan logo.
Kolkata: Defending champions Mohun Bagan's season-opener against last season's runners up Peerless SC in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division A has been postponed to August 5.
The Mariners were slated to kick off the top tier local league on Friday but their ground's renovation work failed to meet the deadline and the Public Works Department did not give the requisite fit certificate.
As per the revised fixtures released by the Indian Football Association, Southern Samity, Bhowanipore Club and Calcutta Customs Club will be in action against BSS Sporting Club, NBP Rainbow SC and Kalighat Milan Sangha respectively in the opening day's fixtures on Saturday.
Record 38 times champions East Bengal will begin their campaign against George Telegraph on August 9, while Mohammedan Sporting's fixture against Aryan Club was also postponed to August 7.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Celebs Say Rihanna is the Best-Smelling Person on Earth and We're Thinking Fenty
- Huge Python Hiding in Plain Sight in Australian Living Room, Can You Spot it?
- After Gold Medal Spree, Hima Das Treats Herself to 'Assamese-Style Dal'
- Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach
- Netflix Introduces Rs 199 Mobile-Only Plan in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know