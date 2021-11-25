MON vs RS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For UEFA Europa League 2021-22 between Monaco vs Real Sociedad: The fifth Match Day of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will see top two Group B sides – Monaco and Real Sociedad lock horns on Friday, November 26. The riveting encounter between both sides will be played at Monaco’s home turf Stade Louis II and the game kicks off at 01:30 AM IST.

Notably, both sides are undefeated in the Europa League so far; Monaco top the group standings with eight points. They will clinch a round of 16 place as group winners if they win and seal a top-two finish if they draw and if PSV Eindhoven don’t win their match against Sturm Graz the same day. On the other hand, Sociedad are second with six points from four games. A defeat in this fixture may leave Sociedad requiring all three points on matchday six. Whereas, a win will clinch them a top-two finish if they win and PSV lose.

Although the Spanish club has a good record against Monaco, but their reverse fixture in September this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both sides were quite dull on the field and will need to be more clinical on Friday.

UEFA Europa League 2021-22, MON vs RS Live Streaming and Telecast

Select matches of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 season will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Sony’s digital platform SonyLIV and JioTV as well.

MON vs RS UEFA Europa League 2021-22, Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, November 26 at Stade Louis II, in Fontvieille, Monaco. The game will kick-off at 01:30 AM IST.

MON vs RS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kevin Volland

Vice-Captain: Mikel Merino

Goalkeeper: Alex Remiro

Defenders: Robin Le Normand, Joseba Zaldua, Caio Henrique, Axel Disasi

Midfielders: David Silva, Gelson Martins, Mikel Merino

Strikers: Alexander Isak, Kevin Volland, Portu

MON vs RS Probable XIs

Monaco: Alexander Nubel; Caio Henrique, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Ruben Aguilar; Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana; Sofiane Diop, Gelson Martins, Kevin Volland; Myron Boadu

Real Sociedad: Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Portu, Alexander Isak

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.