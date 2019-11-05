Monaco's Ruben Aguilar Angrily Kicks Monitor After VAR-Red Card Controversy

Monaco was losing 1-0 at Saint-Etienne in the French league with about 20 minutes remaining on Sunday when video review made a significant impact.

Referee Jerome Brisard showed Saint-Etienne defender Wesley Fofana a red card for apparently impeding Jean-Kevin Augustin near the edge of the penalty area as the Monaco striker broke through on goal.

The linesman on the right side of the field had not raised his flag despite having a clear view of the action. But VAR determined that Augustin was narrowly offside when receiving the ball, and therefore Fofana's red card was overturned and Saint-Etienne got a free-kick.

In the closing moments, Monaco's players converged around Brisard again when he showed defender Ruben Aguilar a red card for barging over Denis Bouanga as he made an inspired run from behind the halfway line up to the penalty area.

Although Monaco's players were angry, it appeared a clear decision since Aguilar was the last defender and clearly stepped across to block Bouanga.

Aguilar was visibly angry about both the incidents made on his way to the tunnel, kicked the pitchside monitor.

AS Monaco right-back Ruben Aguilar filmed kicking the VAR monitor after being sent off in last night’s match vs St Étienne. pic.twitter.com/84u2Z37z4t — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 4, 2019

VAR was a hot talking point in the Premier League as well, with Liverpool's Roberto Firmino being deemed off-side.

After a lengthy review of Firmino beating Tyrone Mings to Sadio Mane's cross, VAR showed Firmino's right shoulder fractionally — and contentiously — offside.

The Premier League said on Twitter that VAR's line was "aligned to his armpit, which was marginally ahead of the last Villa defender." Firmino had been given offside by the assistant referee before the review.

"It would be cool if somebody could clarify" how VAR is used, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

(With inputs from AP)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.