Montpellier vs Lyon Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

French football club Lyon have been simply dismal in the domestic league so far. With 14 points from 11 matches, Lyon currently find themselves at the 10th spot in Ligue 1 standings. Laurent Blanc’s men will now be aiming to break their six-match winless streak when they will be back in action in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Lyon, in their next Ligue 1 encounter, will be up against Montpellier. The match between Montpellier and Lyon will be played at the Stade de la Mosson.

ALSO READ| ‘Football is Decided in the Box’, Says Thomas Brdaric After Chennaiyin FC’s First Setback of the Season

Lyon, come into the fixture, after conceding a 3-2 defeat against Rennes, in their last Ligue 1 match.

Montpellier, on the other hand, are placed in 11th position on the Ligue 1 points table. In their last Ligue 1 match, Olivier Dall’Oglio’s men conceded a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lens.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Montpellier vs Lyon here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Montpellier (MOT) and Lyon (LYN) be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Montpellier (MOT) and Lyon (LYN) will take place on October 22, Saturday.

Where will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Montpellier (MOT) vs Lyon (LYN) be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Montpellier (MOT) and Lyon (LYN) will be played at the Stade de la Mosson.

What time will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Montpellier (MOT) vs Lyon (LYN) begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Montpellier (MOT) and Lyon (LYN) will begin at 8:30 pm ST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Montpellier (MOT) vs Lyon (LYN) Ligue 1 match?

Montpellier (MOT) vs Lyon (LYN) Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Montpellier (MOT) vs Lyon (LYN) Ligue 1 match?

Montpellier (MOT) vs Lyon (LYN) Ligue 1 match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

<b>Latest Sports News</b> here<p></p>