Monza Owner Silvio Berlusconi Sets Peculiar Rules for Transfer Market

Silvio Berlusconi is back in the headlines but for all the wrong reasons. The former Italian Prime Minister, famous for his controversial actions, has now made some new bizarre requirements in order to make new signings. Berlusconi, who is the current owner of Italian football club Monza, has taken an orthodox approach in the ongoing summer transfer window.

According to journalist Matteo Bonetti, Berlusconi has made five requests. First of all, he wants all new signings to be Italians only. The footballers must not have tattoos, earrings and beards. Moreover, the former AC Milan owner wants the newly signed players to have a neat hairstyle also.

ALSO READ | Been an Unbelievable Journey! Former Arsenal Star Jack Wilshere Retires at 30

“Monza owner Silvio Berlusconi has laid out his physical requirements for players signed in the transfer market –– Italian –– No tattoos –– No earrings –– No beards –– Hair must be neatly styled (the club has a barber on site ready to give free haircuts),” wrote Bonetti on Twitter.

Monza owner Silvio Berlusconi has laid out his physical requirements for players signed in the transfer market –– Italian

–– No tattoos

–– No earrings

–– No beards

–– Hair must be neatly styled (the club has a barber on site ready to give free haircuts) — Matteo Bonetti (@Bonetti) July 6, 2022

“I am still the most winning football president in the world, thanks to my Milan,” Berlusconi said as per Tribal Football.

“But this time, thanks to Adriano Galliani, who convinced me to take on this new adventure three years ago in Serie C, we made something extraordinary: give a place like Monza a spot they deserve in Serie A. Personally, I want to be the protagonist. Perhaps, not in the first season, but I want to compete with the top clubs. You know that I’ve won everything with Milan, but the emotions felt during the days of Monza’s promotion were something unique, superior to any success obtained with the Rossoneri, with who I still have a close bond,” he added.

Though, Berlusconi’s orders can possibly get violated as Monzo are heavily linked with Argentine strikers Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala. Monza recently roped in Italian international football Matteo Pessina on loan from Serie A club Atalanta.

Back in 2017, Berlusconi had sold AC Milan and a year later he became the owner of Monza. In the upcoming season, Monza will feature in Serie A for the first time in the history of the club.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.